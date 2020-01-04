Look for Shares of Prologis Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 13.52% Sell Off

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $70.00 to a high of $76.48. Yesterday, the shares fell 13.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $74.24 on volume of 3.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Prologis Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Prologis Inc in search of a potential trend change.

Prologis Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $99.79 and a 52-week low of $59.82 and are now trading 17% above that low price at $70.25 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% higher and 0.86% lower over the past week, respectively.