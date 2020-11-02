Look for Shares of Prologis Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.88% Rise

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $95.04 to a high of $95.70. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $93.73 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Prologis Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $68.96 and a high of $96.96 and are now at $96.15, 39% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Prologis Inc on January 14th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $91.08. Since that recommendation, shares of Prologis Inc have risen 3.9%. We continue to monitor PLD for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.