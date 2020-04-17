Look for Shares of Prologis Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.18% Rise

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $88.24 to a high of $90.71. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $89.94 on volume of 916,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Prologis Inc has traded in a range of $59.82 to $99.79 and is now at $89.24, 49% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

