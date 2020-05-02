Look for Shares of Plantronics Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 38.31% Sell Off

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.06 to a high of $18.75. Yesterday, the shares fell 38.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $26.73 on volume of 2.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Plantronics Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $16.05 and a high of $53.92 and are now at $16.58. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

