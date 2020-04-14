Look for Shares of Planet Fitness-A to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 4.49% Rise

Planet Fitness-A (NYSE:PLNT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $55.14 to a high of $58.16. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $57.68 on volume of 660,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Planet Fitness-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Planet Fitness-A in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Planet Fitness-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $23.77 and a high of $88.77 and are now at $56.62, 138% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.