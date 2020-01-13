Look for Shares of Planet Fitness-A to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.13% Rise

Planet Fitness-A (NYSE:PLNT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $77.40 to a high of $78.25. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $77.97 on volume of 110,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Planet Fitness-A on October 21st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $60.81. Since that recommendation, shares of Planet Fitness-A have risen 27.0%. We continue to monitor PLNT for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Planet Fitness-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $81.90 and a 52-week low of $55.21 and are now trading 41% above that low price at $78.09 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.1%.