Look for Shares of Pioneer Natural to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.48% Sell Off

Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $67.00 to a high of $71.24. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $69.99 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Pioneer Natural share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $178.22 and a 52-week low of $48.62 and are now trading 43% above that low price at $69.37 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4%.

