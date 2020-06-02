Look for Shares of Pilgrim'S Pride to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.42% Sell Off

Pilgrim'S Pride (:PPC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $25.87 to a high of $26.73. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $26.03 on volume of 208,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Pilgrim'S Pride has traded in a range of $19.30 to $33.11 and is now at $26.67, 38% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

