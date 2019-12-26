Look for Shares of Pilgrim'S Pride to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 3.41% Rise

Pilgrim'S Pride (:PPC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $32.48 to a high of $33.67. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $32.87 on volume of 312,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Pilgrim'S Pride share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $33.11 and a 52-week low of $14.83 and are now trading 119% above that low price at $32.53 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Pilgrim'S Pride on November 1st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $30.95. Since that recommendation, shares of Pilgrim'S Pride have risen 5.1%. We continue to monitor PPC for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.