Look for Shares of Pg&E Corp to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.01% Sell Off

Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.78 to a high of $16.82. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $15.85 on volume of 4.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Pg&E Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.55 and a high of $25.19 and are now at $16.75, 372% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 6.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

