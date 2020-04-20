Look for Shares of Pg&E Corp to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.75% Sell Off

Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $10.79 to a high of $11.35. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $10.96 on volume of 918,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Pg&E Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Pg&E Corp in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Pg&E Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.55 and a high of $25.19 and are now at $11.21, 216% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.6%.