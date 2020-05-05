Look for Shares of Pg&E Corp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 6.36% Rise

Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.36 to a high of $11.70. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $11.18 on volume of 4.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Pg&E Corp has traded in a range of $3.55 to $25.19 and is now at $11.70, 230% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

