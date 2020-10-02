Look for Shares of Pg&E Corp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 3.00% Rise

Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.21 to a high of $17.97. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $17.44 on volume of 4.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Pg&E Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.55 and a high of $25.19 and are now at $17.53, 394% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 9.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

