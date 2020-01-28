Look for Shares of Perkinelmer Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.80% Sell Off

Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $95.54 to a high of $99.61. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $97.84 on volume of 673,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Perkinelmer Inc have traded between a low of $78.35 and a high of $103.00 and are now at $95.94, which is 22% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Perkinelmer Inc and will alert subscribers who have PKI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.