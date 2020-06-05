Look for Shares of People'S United to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.38% Sell Off

People'S United (:PBCT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.36 to a high of $11.80. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $11.61 on volume of 405,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

People'S United share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $17.66 and a 52-week low of $9.37 and are now trading 22% above that low price at $11.45 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for People'S United and will alert subscribers who have PBCT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.