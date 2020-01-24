Look for Shares of Penn Reit to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.66% Sell Off

Penn Reit (NYSE:PEI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.61 to a high of $4.75. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $4.81 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Penn Reit share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $7.92 and a 52-week low of $4.34 and are now trading 9% above that low price at $4.75 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Penn Reit on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $5.21. Since that call, shares of Penn Reit have fallen 6.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.