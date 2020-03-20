Look for Shares of Pebblebrook Hote to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 14.40% Rise

Pebblebrook Hote (NYSE:PEB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.42 to a high of $10.12. Yesterday, the shares gained 14.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $9.44 on volume of 4.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Pebblebrook Hote and will alert subscribers who have PEB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Pebblebrook Hote share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $33.59 and a 52-week low of $5.39 and are now trading 66% above that low price at $8.93 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.2%.