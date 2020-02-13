Look for Shares of Pdl Biopharma In to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.87% Rise

Pdl Biopharma In (NASDAQ:PDLI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.66 to a high of $3.86. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $3.77 on volume of 559,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pdl Biopharma In have traded between a low of $2.06 and a high of $3.89 and are now at $3.81, which is 85% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

