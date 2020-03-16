Look for Shares of Paycom Software to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 8.67% Sell Off

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $184.39 to a high of $208.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $185.37 on volume of 563,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Paycom Software have traded between a low of $174.02 and a high of $342.00 and are now at $206.98, which is 19% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Paycom Software and will alert subscribers who have PAYC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.