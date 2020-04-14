Look for Shares of Paycom Software to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 5.60% Rise

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $224.12 to a high of $232.99. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $230.77 on volume of 228,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Paycom Software share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $342.00 and a 52-week low of $163.42 and are now trading 40% above that low price at $228.46 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

