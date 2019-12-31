Look for Shares of Patterson-Uti to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.01% Sell Off

Patterson-Uti (NASDAQ:PTEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $10.30 to a high of $10.52. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $10.33 on volume of 426,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Patterson-Uti and will alert subscribers who have PTEN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Patterson-Uti share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.27 and a 52-week low of $7.68 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $10.46 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.