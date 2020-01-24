Look for Shares of Patterson Cos to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.55% Sell Off

Patterson Cos (NASDAQ:PDCO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.90 to a high of $23.76. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $22.94 on volume of 265,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Patterson Cos have traded between a low of $15.73 and a high of $25.25 and are now at $23.24, which is 48% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Patterson Cos on November 7th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $18.64. Since that recommendation, shares of Patterson Cos have risen 26.3%. We continue to monitor PDCO for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.