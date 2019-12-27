Look for Shares of Patterson Cos to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.50% Sell Off

Patterson Cos (NASDAQ:PDCO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $19.94 to a high of $20.31. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $20.27 on volume of 108,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Patterson Cos have traded between a low of $15.73 and a high of $25.25 and are now at $20.00, which is 27% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.1% lower and 1.22% higher over the past week, respectively.

