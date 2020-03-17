Look for Shares of Parsley Energy-A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 5.84% Sell Off

Parsley Energy-A (NYSE:PE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.76 to a high of $5.33. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $5.24 on volume of 5.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Parsley Energy-A share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $4.75 and a high of $22.11 and are now at $5.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Parsley Energy-A and will alert subscribers who have PE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.