Look for Shares of Parsley Energy-A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.68% Sell Off

Parsley Energy-A (NYSE:PE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $8.91 to a high of $9.33. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $9.16 on volume of 4.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Parsley Energy-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.08 and a 52-week low of $3.92 and are now trading 132% above that low price at $9.09 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.