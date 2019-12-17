MySmarTrend
Look for Shares of Parsley Energy-A to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.20% Rise

Written on Tue, 12/17/2019 - 12:57pm
By David Diaz

Parsley Energy-A (NYSE:PE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.41 to a high of $17.66. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $17.52 on volume of 342,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Parsley Energy-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Parsley Energy-A in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Parsley Energy-A has traded in a range of $13.72 to $22.11 and is now at $17.65, 29% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% lower and 0.23% higher over the past week, respectively.

