Look for Shares of Packaging Corp to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.35% Sell Off

Written on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 12:58pm
By James Quinn

Packaging Corp (NYSE:PKG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $82.98 to a high of $85.29. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $83.05 on volume of 363,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Packaging Corp have traded between a low of $71.05 and a high of $114.78 and are now at $82.36, which is 16% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.17% lower and 1.79% lower over the past week, respectively.

