Look for Shares of Owens & Minor to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.21% Sell Off

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.78 to a high of $5.12. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $4.97 on volume of 414,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Owens & Minor have traded between a low of $2.43 and a high of $8.43 and are now at $4.87, which is 100% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Owens & Minor. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Owens & Minor in search of a potential trend change.