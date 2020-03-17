Look for Shares of Oneok Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 7.28% Sell Off

Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $23.50 to a high of $25.37. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $25.80 on volume of 5.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Oneok Inchas traded in a range of $23.50 to $78.48 and are now at $22.32. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.9%.

