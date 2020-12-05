Look for Shares of Oneok Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 4.84% Rise

Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $31.72 to a high of $32.80. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $31.52 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Oneok Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.16 and a high of $78.48 and are now at $32.90, 171% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Oneok Inc and will alert subscribers who have OKE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.