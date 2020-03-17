Look for Shares of Omnicom Group to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.42% Sell Off

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $52.62 to a high of $59.09. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $52.84 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Omnicom Group have traded between the current low of $52.62 and a high of $85.05 and are now at $57.77. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Omnicom Group on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $74.97. Since that call, shares of Omnicom Group have fallen 23.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.