Look for Shares of Omnicom Group to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 3.96% Rise

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $54.04 to a high of $56.79. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $53.38 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Omnicom Group share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $85.05 and a 52-week low of $46.37 and are now trading 22% above that low price at $56.78 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Omnicom Group and will alert subscribers who have OMC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.