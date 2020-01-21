Look for Shares of Occidental Pete to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.79% Sell Off

Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.85 to a high of $45.45. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $45.65 on volume of 3.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Occidental Pete share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $68.83 and a 52-week low of $37.25 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $45.19 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Occidental Pete on January 2nd, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $41.76. Since that recommendation, shares of Occidental Pete have risen 9.7%. We continue to monitor OXY for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.