Look for Shares of Occidental Pete to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.18% Sell Off

Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.16 to a high of $14.84. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $15.09 on volume of 20.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Occidental Pete share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $60.73 and a 52-week low of $9.00 and are now trading 63% above that low price at $14.71 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 13%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Occidental Pete and will alert subscribers who have OXY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.