Look for Shares of Nvidia Corp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 3.13% Rise

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $294.00 to a high of $295.23. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $292.00 on volume of 7.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Nvidia Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $132.60 and a high of $316.32 and are now at $298.12, 125% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

