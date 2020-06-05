Look for Shares of Nvidia Corp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.62% Rise

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $295.41 to a high of $300.66. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $296.39 on volume of 3.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Nvidia Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $316.32 and a 52-week low of $132.60 and are now trading 127% above that low price at $301.44 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.8%.

