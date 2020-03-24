Look for Shares of Nvidia Corp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 17.85% Rise

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $228.05 to a high of $251.51. Yesterday, the shares gained 17.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $230.32 on volume of 11.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Nvidia Corp on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $272.50. Since that call, shares of Nvidia Corp have fallen 21.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Nvidia Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $316.32 and a 52-week low of $132.60 and are now trading 89% above that low price at $250.65 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.