Look for Shares of Nuvasive Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.08% Rise

Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $77.40 to a high of $81.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $78.96 on volume of 69,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Nuvasive Inc has traded in a range of $48.22 to $81.91 and is now at $77.88, 61% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Nuvasive Inc and will alert subscribers who have NUVA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.