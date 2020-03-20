Look for Shares of Nutanix Inc - A to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 8.89% Rise

Nutanix Inc - A (NASDAQ:NTNX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.10 to a high of $16.31. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $13.92 on volume of 2.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Nutanix Inc - A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $43.71 and a 52-week low of $11.31 and are now trading 35% above that low price at $15.31 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.49% lower and 5% lower over the past week, respectively.

