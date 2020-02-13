Look for Shares of Nu Skin Enterp-A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 13.26% Sell Off

Nu Skin Enterp-A (NYSE:NUS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.09 to a high of $31.81. Yesterday, the shares fell 13.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $34.19 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Nu Skin Enterp-A share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $29.09 and a high of $69.79 and are now at $31.05. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Nu Skin Enterp-A and will alert subscribers who have NUS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.