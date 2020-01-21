Look for Shares of Novavax Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 39.63% Rise

Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.33 to a high of $9.22. Yesterday, the shares gained 39.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $5.81 on volume of 22.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Novavax Inc on December 2nd, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $5.30. Since that recommendation, shares of Novavax Inc have risen 8.4%. We continue to monitor NVAX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Novavax Inc has traded in a range of $0.02 to $9.22 and is now at $8.02, 39,975% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 2.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.