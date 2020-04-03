Look for Shares of Northern Trust to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.01% Sell Off

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $81.93 to a high of $85.07. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $83.16 on volume of 621,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Northern Trust share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $110.48 and a 52-week low of $81.75 and are now trading 1% above that low price at $82.69 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

