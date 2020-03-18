Look for Shares of Norfolk Southern to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 11.48% Sell Off

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $125.34 to a high of $132.71. Yesterday, the shares fell 11.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $125.53 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Norfolk Southernhas traded in a range of $125.34 to $219.88 and are now at $125.25. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

