MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Look for Shares of Nordson Corp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.39% Rise

Written on Wed, 01/22/2020 - 1:03pm
By Nick Russo

Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $169.51 to a high of $171.62. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $170.33 on volume of 81,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Nordson Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $170.80 and a 52-week low of $123.80 and are now trading 38% above that low price at $170.80 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.24% higher and 0.14% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Nordson Corp on October 21st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $147.86. Since that recommendation, shares of Nordson Corp have risen 14.0%. We continue to monitor NDSN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: rebounders nordson corp

Ticker(s): NDSN

Contact Nick Russo

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.