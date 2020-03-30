Look for Shares of Nordic American to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 15.22% Rise

Nordic American (NYSE:NAT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.44 to a high of $5.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 15.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $4.24 on volume of 7.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Nordic American share prices have been bracketed by a low of $1.66 and a high of $5.28 and are now at $4.80, 189% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.0% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.8%.