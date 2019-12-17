Look for Shares of Noodles & Co to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.71% Sell Off

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.39 to a high of $5.59. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $5.51 on volume of 146,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Noodles & Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.45 and a high of $9.04 and are now at $5.54, 24% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.