Look for Shares of Noble Corp Plc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.08% Rise

Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1.20 to a high of $1.24. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $1.22 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Noble Corp Plc has traded in a range of $0.90 to $3.64 and is now at $1.23, 36% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Noble Corp Plc on September 26th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $1.43. Since that call, shares of Noble Corp Plc have fallen 15.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.