Look for Shares of Nmi Holdings I-A to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 9.71% Rise

Nmi Holdings I-A (NASDAQ:NMIH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.11 to a high of $12.79. Yesterday, the shares gained 9.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $12.04 on volume of 803,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Nmi Holdings I-A has traded in a range of $8.06 to $35.79 and is now at $12.33, 53% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.5%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Nmi Holdings I-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Nmi Holdings I-A in search of a potential trend change.