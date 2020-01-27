Look for Shares of Nike Inc -Cl B to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.77% Sell Off

Nike Inc -Cl B (NYSE:NKE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $98.01 to a high of $98.49. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $101.66 on volume of 3.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Nike Inc -Cl B share prices have been bracketed by a low of $77.07 and a high of $105.62 and are now at $100.11, 30% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

