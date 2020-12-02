Look for Shares of Nike Inc -Cl B to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.99% Rise

Nike Inc -Cl B (NYSE:NKE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $100.44 to a high of $100.88. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $100.51 on volume of 2.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nike Inc -Cl B have traded between a low of $77.07 and a high of $105.62 and are now at $101.89, which is 32% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.